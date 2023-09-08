Lamine Yamal becomes youngest player to score for Spain in 7-1 rout of Georgia

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Lamine Yamal has became the youngest player to score for Spain in a 7-1 win over Georgia in European Championship qualifying and Alvaro Morata grabbed a hat trick. At age 16 years and 57 days, Yamal struck in the 74th minute to round off the rout and bettered Gavi’s mark as Spain’s previous youngest-ever scorer at 17 years and 10 months. Yamal had come on as a first-half substitute to become the youngest player to appear for Spain, a record also previously held by Gavi in 2021 when he was 17 years and 62 days. Spain took a 4-0 lead inside 40 minutes at Boris Paichadze Stadium in Tbilisi to move up to second in Group A on six points after three games.

