LaMelo Ball says he signed 5-year extension with Hornets because team is on the right path

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball could have tried to force his way out of Charlotte in hopes of landing with an established NBA playoff contender in the next few years. Instead the 2022 All-Star point guard decided to embrace his current situation with the Hornets by signing a five-year contract that will pay him up to $260 million. Ball says he chose to remain in Charlotte because he believes in what the Hornets are trying to build, saying “I think it’s just a great position and I think we are all going the right way now.” Ball was limited to 36 games last season but says he’s 100% healthy following offseason surgery on his fractured right ankle.

