LaMelo Ball leads Hornets to wire-to-wire victory over Hawks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 30 points and 15 assists, Terry Rozier added 29 points and the Charlotte Hornets held off the Atlanta Hawks 144-138 on Monday night to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Gordon Hayward scored 26 points and P.J. Washington added 22 as the Hornets shot 63% from the field. Ball had six 3-pointers and Rozier hit five as Charlotte tied a season high with 20 made 3s.

It was the second-highest point total in Hornets franchise history, behind the 158 they scored against Indiana last season.

Rookie center Mark Williams finished with 15 points and a huge block on Trae Young’s 3-point attempt for Charlotte in the final minute.

Young finished with 25 points and 14 assists for the Hawks, who had their two-game win streak snapped. Clint Capela added 22 points, DeAndre Hunter had 21 and Dejounte Murray scored 20 for Atlanta.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, right, passes against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nell Redmond Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu, right, blocks Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington's shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nell Redmond Previous Next

The Hornets never trailed, jumping out to a 14-point lead behind 21 first-half points from Hayward.

Charlotte extended its advantage to 17 early in the fourth quarter when Ball found Washington in the left corner for a wide-open 3. But the Hawks wouldn’t quit, cutting the deficit to two with 2:22 left when Young knocked down a 3 from the right wing.

A few possessions later, Young had a chance to tie the game on a step-back 3, but the 7-foot Williams stepped out to block the shot with his long wingspan. Hayward gathered the loose ball and fired a lookahead pass to Williams, who avoided a defender and scored on a Euro step with 52.8 seconds to go, bringing the crowd to its feet.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Saddiq Bey, acquired in a trade with Detroit, made his first start for the Hawks with John Collins out due to a sore hip flexor. Bey was quiet in the first quarter but finished with 12 points, including three 3s.

Hornets: Ball set a franchise record by making a 3-pointer in his 47th straight game. … Charlotte was 20 of 37 from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Hornets: Wrap up a three-game homestand Wednesday night vs. San Antonio.

___

