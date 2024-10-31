LaMelo Ball gets spooked by mechanical clown on Halloween, responds by knocking its head off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball isn’t afraid of anything when he steps on the basketball floor. But the Charlotte Hornets point guard apparently still gets a little spooked by clowns. In a Halloween video that has gone viral on social media, Ball is seen singing as he walks through a doorway following Thursday’s practice at the Spectrum Center when a hidden mechanical clown begins to move its arms, causing the 23-year-old to jump and scream. Ball responds by slapping the clown across the head.

