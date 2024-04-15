LaMelo Ball again considering ankle braces after injuries limited him to 58 games over two seasons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball is once again contemplating wearing ankle braces in hopes of staying on the court. Ball has been limited to 58 games the past two seasons because of ankle issues and hasn’t played for the Charlotte Hornets since Jan. 26. The 2022 All-Star point guard knows that needs to change. He said he is going to “try some stuff” during the summer and might wear them if he can find something that feels good. Ball had tinkered with the idea of wearing ankle braces on a consistent basis before the season after three separate ankle injuries in the 2022-23 season sidelined him for long stretches and ultimately resulted in surgery.

