Lambson runs for 3 scores, Berry throws for 3 and Southern Utah tops Eastern Kentucky 42-21

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Targhee Lambson ran for 170 yards with three touchdowns, Jackson Berry threw for three scores and Southern Utah rolled past Eastern Kentucky 42-21. The Thunderbirds led 14-6 at halftime and Eastern Kentucky tied it at 14 on Joshua Carter’s 2-yard run and a two-point conversion early in the third quarter. Southern Utah then took control with three consecutive touchdowns — a 12-yard pass from Berry to Devin Downing, Lambson’s 8-yard run and a 38-yard pass from Berry to Shane Carr. The Colonels’ Matt Morrissey connected with Dequan Stanley on a 9-yard TD pass, then Lambson finished off the win with a 1-yard plunge.

