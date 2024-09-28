Lambson runs for 243 yards and 2 TDs to lead Southern Utah over Austin Peay 28-17

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Targhee Lambson ran for 243 yards and two touchdowns to lead Southern Utah to a 28-17 victory over Austin Peay. Lambson broke loose on a 63-yard touchdown run 11 seconds into the fourth quarter to give Southern Utah (2-3, 1-0 United Athletic Conference) the 21-17 lead. Austin Peay didn’t cross midfield in its three possessions of the fourth quarter, the last ending with Jayden Robertson’s 20-yard pick-6 with 8 seconds left. Austin Smith threw a touchdown pass and two picks and also had a touchdown run for Austin Peay (1-4, 0-2).

