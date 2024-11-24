Lambson, Berry combine for 4 TDs, Rogers kicks FG to lift Southern Utah past Utah Tech 37-34 in 2OT

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Targhee Lambson and Jackson Berry combined for four touchdowns and Jayden Rogers kicked a 36-yard field goal in the second overtime to give Southern Utah a 37-34 victory over Utah Tech. The Thunderbirds’ (7-6, 6-2 United Athletic Conference) George Ramirez broke up a Reggie Graff pass on fourth-and-2 from the 2-yard line to end the game. Rogers opened the first overtime possession with a 37-yard field goal and Utah Tech (1-11, 1-7) answered with Ilya Uvaydov’s 40-yard field goal.

