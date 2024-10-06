Lamb throws 2 TDs, Harrison adds pick-6 as Western Illinois beats Charleston Southern 31-20

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Aidan Harrison scored on a 38-yard pick-6 and Nathan Lamb threw a pair of touchdown passes as Western Illinois won its Big South-Ohio Valley Conference opener, topping Charleston Southern 31-20. Autavius Ison scored on two short runs to get the Buccaneers within a point, 14-13 with 2:19 left in the first half, but Lamb capped a seven-play, 65-yard drive with a 22-yard pass to Matthew Henry with :29 left to send the Leathernecks into intermission with a 21-13 advantage. Lamb threw nine yards to Elijah Aragon on the opening drive of the second half to push the lead to 28-13.

