Lamb, Farmer lead Western Illinois past Gardner-Webb 45-28

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Nathan Lamb threw for 352 yards and two touchdowns and Torrance Farmer Jr. ran for a pair of scores and Western Illinois ended its four-game losing streak beating Gardner-Webb 45-28 in the season finale for both teams. The Leathernecks took the lead for good when Lamb threw a 23-yard touchdown to Elijah Aragon with 10:45 left in the fourth quarter for a 35-28 lead for Western Illinois. The Bulldogs’ only lead was 7-0 when Tyler Ridell threw a 20-yard touchdown to Taylor Shields with 8:52 left in the first quarter.

