Lamb accounts for 3 TDs, leads Western Illinois over Tennessee Tech 37-21

MACOB, Ill. (AP) — Nathan Lamb threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Western Illinois to a 37-21 victory over Tennessee Tech. Lamb was 15-of-24 passing for 260 yards and added 90 yards rushing on 17 carries. Cameren Smith added a 3-yard touchdown run just before halftime to give Western Illinois (3-4, 2-1 Big South-OVC Association) a 31-14 lead. Dylan Laible completed 23 of 33 passes for 262 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Tennessee Tech (2-5, 2-2).

