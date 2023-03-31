LaMarcus Aldridge, 7-time NBA All-Star, announces retirement

NEW YORK (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge has announced he is retiring again from the NBA. The 37-year-old initially retired in 2021 after experiencing an irregular heartbeat in the last of five games he played for the Brooklyn Nets that season. He rejoined the Nets five months after announcing his retirement. Aldridge was among his era’s premier big men. As the second pick in the 2006 draft, he averaged 19.1 points and 8.1 rebounds in his career. He played his first nine seasons with the Portland Trailblazers before five years with the San Antonio Spurs and his short time with the Nets. He announced his retirement Friday on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.