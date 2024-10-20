Lamar scores 10 points in final 11 seconds to top Texas A&M-Commerce 29-20

C0MMERCE, Texas (AP) — Ben Woodard kicked a game-winning 51-yard field goal with 11 seconds left and Jaymond Jackson gathered in a Texas A&M-Commerce fumble and scored with four seconds remaining as Lamar posted a 29-20 win over the Lions. The Cardinals never trailed and held a 17-3 lead with 6:10 left in the second quarter before Texas A&M-Commerce tied the game with 4:21 left in the third.

