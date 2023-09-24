Lamar pitches a shutout, rolls past Lincoln (CA) for first win, 38-0

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Robert Coleman threw a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes and Khalan Griffin and Damashja Harris combined to run for 198 yards and a touchdown apiece to help power Lamar to a 38-0 shutout win over unaffiliated Lincoln (CA). Coleman led the Cardinals on a five-play 75-yard opening drive, tossing a 4-yard pass to Andre Dennis for a touchdown, and followed it with a 70-yard, 12-play drive capped by a 2-yard toss to Izaha Jones. Harris scored from seven-yards out and Chris Esqueda kicked a 25-yard field goal to give Lamar a 24-0 lead at intermission.

