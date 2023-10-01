Lamar opens its Southland schedule with a win, holding off Houston Christian 21-19

HOUSTON (AP) — Robert Coleman threw two touchdown passes and Lamar opened its Southland Conference schedule with a 21-19 victory over Houston Christian. Coleman was 19-of-30 passing for 294 yards. Both of his TD passes came in the second quarter — 41 yards to Major Bowden and 16 yards to Andrew Dennis, for a 14-3 halftime lead. The Cardinals’ other touchdown came on Bowden’s 5-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter to cap a 75-yard drive. Jesse Valenzuela rushed for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to get the Huskies close. Then Houston Christian got ball back with 3:13 left at its own 20 but lost yardage on its final possession.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.