Lamar Jackson’s accuracy has helped Baltimore’s offense overcome its injuries

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson has completed 74.3% of his pass attempts this season. That ranks second in the NFL behind Buffalo’s Josh Allen. It’s a sign that Jackson is still evolving as a passer despite injuries that have limited his receiving corps yet again. The Ravens hired Todd Monken as their new offensive coordinator this year and tried to add some help at receiver for Jackson. The star quarterback has been completing shorter passes this season, but that tradeoff his been worth it so far. His passer rating of 104.2 is his best since his MVP season of 2019.

