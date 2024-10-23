Lamar Jackson’s 5-TD game fell just short of a perfect passer rating

Lamar Jackson couldn’t have performed much better as a passer when he threw five TD passes, only five incompletions and no interceptions while throwing for 281 yards in a victory for Baltimore over Tampa Bay. It just wasn’t perfect, according to the NFL’s arcane passer rating formula. Jackson fell two-tenths of a point short in completion percentage from generating the highest attainable rating of 158.3 for a record-setting fourth time in his career. That mark has been hit 60 times in the regular season or playoffs in the last 75 seasons for a player with at least 15 attempts in a game.

