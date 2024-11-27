Lamar Jackson takes on Philadelphia’s top-ranked defense when the Ravens host the Eagles

It’s the top-ranked offense in the NFL against the No. 1 defense when Baltimore hosts Philadelphia this weekend. The running back matchup between Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley is a highlight as well. Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson has thrown only three interceptions this season, but the Eagles lead the league with 46 points off turnovers since Week 8. Henry and Barkley have both already surpassed 1,300 yards rushing. The past three meetings between these two teams have been decided by a combined four points.

