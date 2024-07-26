Lamar Jackson sidelined again with a lingering illness after practicing once since start of camp

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson was sidelined again. The Baltimore Ravens say he’s still being evaluated by their medical team. Jackson has practiced only once since training camp began for the full squad Sunday. He left the Wednesday session early. Coach John Harbaugh says he’s confident Jackson will be back soon, but he described the situation as unpredictable. Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy was also held out Friday because of a neck issue.

