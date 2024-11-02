Lamar Jackson returns to practice, says there was no doubt he’d play this weekend

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson returned to practice for the Baltimore Ravens and says he’s “100 percent” able to play this weekend against Denver. Jackson had missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with back and knee issues. But he was back Friday as a full participant. Baltimore did rule out defensive lineman Brent Urban for Sunday’s game because of a concussion. Jackson said his status for this weekend wasn’t in doubt and indicated he was just trying to stay fresh before the Ravens play two games in five days. Baltimore hosts Cincinnati on a Thursday night after taking on the Broncos.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.