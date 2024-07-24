Lamar Jackson returns from illness to participate in part of Baltimore’s practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Quarterback Lamar Jackson was at practice for the Baltimore Ravens after he missed the first three sessions of training camp because he was sick. Jackson did head back inside before practice was over Wednesday. But the reigning NFL MVP’s presence for at least some of it was obviously welcome. Coach John Harbaugh wasn’t available after the practice. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken did speak and said Jackson’s absence hasn’t set the offense back at this early stage of camp.

