Lamar Jackson practices for the Ravens for the 2nd time since the start of training camp

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson was back at practice for the Baltimore Ravens after missing time because of an illness. Jackson had practiced only once since the start of camp last weekend, and he didn’t make it to the end of that practice Wednesday. But on Saturday he was back. Coach John Harbaugh said he brought a lot of energy. Also Saturday, cornerback Trayvon Mullen was hurt falling on his shoulder. Wide receiver Zay Flowers was excused from practice for a wedding.

