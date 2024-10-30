Lamar Jackson misses practice for Ravens. Harbaugh cites rest but QB is listed with back/knee issues

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson missed practice for the Baltimore Ravens. Coach John Harbaugh says the star quarterback had a rest day. But the Ravens did list him on their injury report with back and knee issues. Jackson played until the end of Baltimore’s loss to Cleveland on Sunday, and there wasn’t any sign of a significant problem. The Ravens host Denver this weekend. Jackson has a passer rating of 115.4 and has thrown for 2,099 yards and 17 touchdowns with only two interceptions. He also has 501 yards rushing.

