Lamar Jackson is 23-1 against the NFC. The Philadelphia Eagles present a formidable test

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson has almost never lost against the NFC. This week he faces a major challenge. Baltimore’s matchup with Philadelphia on Sunday pits the Ravens’ top-ranked offense against the Eagles’ No. 1-ranked defense. It may be the biggest test this season of Jackson’s dominance against the NFC. He’s 23-1 as a starter against teams from that conference — but Philadelphia arrives in Baltimore this weekend with a seven-game winning streak and a formidable defensive front.

