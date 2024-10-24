Lamar Jackson, high-flying Ravens hit road against AFC North rival Browns reeling from Watson injury
The Browns and Ravens have some shared history. That’s about all they have in common at the moment. Baltimore is on a five-game winning streak while Cleveland has dropped five in a row. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is leading the NFL in passer rating while the Browns are going through another QB change after Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury last week. Jameis Winston is taking over a Cleveland offense that has struggled since the start of the season. The Browns are the only team not to score 20 points in a game and this week coach Kevin Stefanski handed over play-calling duties to coordinator Ken Dorsey.
