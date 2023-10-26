Lamar Jackson and the Ravens showed how dazzling they can be. Now they’ll try to make that the norm

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Talk of Lamar Jackson winning a second MVP award isn’t just football’s usual knee-jerk reaction to whatever happened the previous week. The Baltimore quarterback is now fourth in the MVP race according to the odds at FanDuel, behind only Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts. Jackson is third in the NFL in passer rating, third in yards per attempt and second in completion percentage. Jackson and the Ravens showed how high their ceiling could be when they thrashed Detroit 38-6 last weekend. Jackson has a chance for a special season if that performance becomes the norm.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.