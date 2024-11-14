Lamar Jackson and the high-powered Ravens visit Russell Wilson and the rejuvenated Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers renew their rivalry when they meet with first place in the AFC North on the line. Pittsburgh has dominated the series of late, winning six of the past seven matchups. The Steelers have won four straight games overall, the past four with Russell Wilson at quarterback. Baltimore comes to Pittsburgh with the NFL’s top-ranked offense led by two-time MVP Lamar Jackson. Jackson has struggled against the Steelers during his career. Jackson is just 1-3 when facing Pittsburgh, with four touchdown passes against seven interceptions.

