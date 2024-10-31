Lamar Jackson absent again during portion of Ravens practice open to reporters

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was again absent from practice during the portion open to reporters. It’s the second straight day the two-time NFL MVP missed practice time. The team listed him with back and knee issues Wednesday, although there was no sign of anything significantly wrong during Sunday’s loss at Cleveland. The Ravens host Denver on Sunday. Veteran Josh Johnson is Jackson’s backup. Jackson has missed only one game since the start of the 2023 season. That was in the final week of the regular season in a game of little significance to Baltimore.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.