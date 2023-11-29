Lakhin helps Cincinnati stay unbeaten with 86-81 victory over Howard in OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Viktor Lakhin scored six of his 19 points in overtime and unbeaten Cincinnati rallied last in an 86-81 victory over Howard. Marcus Dockery hit a jumper for the Bison (3-5) to open the extra period. Lakhin made two free throws for the Bearcats (6-0) and followed a layup by John Newman III with one of his own for an 80-76 lead. Seth Towns, whose 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left sent the game to OT tied at 74, missed the second of two free throws with a chance to pull Howard even at 82 with 42 seconds remaining. Newman made free throws before and after a Bison timeout with nine seconds to go and then stole the ball from Miles Stewart and picked up an assist on a dunk by Day Day Thomas to wrap up the win.

