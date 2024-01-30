Lakers’ Vanderbilt ejected in 2nd quarter against Rockets after exchange with Brooks

HOUSTON (AP) — Jarred Vanderbilt of the Los Angeles Lakers was ejected in the second quarter of Monday night’s game against Houston after getting two technical fouls during an exchange with the Rockets’ Dillon Brooks. Vanderbilt got his first technical foul after pushing Brooks below the neck after a basket by the Lakers with about 10 minutes left in the second quarter. Brooks was walking away from Vanderbilt and had his back to him when Vanderbilt tapped him on the back of the head, drawing another technical and an immediate ejection.

