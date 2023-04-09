Lakers sign Tristan Thompson, Shaq Harrison before finale

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers signed center Tristan Thompson and guard Shaq Harrison before the pivotal final game of their regular season. The Lakers waived Davon Reed to make room on the roster before they faced the Utah Jazz. Thompson played alongside LeBron James during his nine seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning an NBA title in 2016. He has yet to play in the NBA this season, which would be his 12th in the league. Harrison’s 10-day contract with Portland expired this weekend after he averaged 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists in five appearances for the Blazers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.