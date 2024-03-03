Lakers sign Harry Giles III to two-way contract looking for more depth at center

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers signed center Harry Giles III to a two-way contract on Saturday. Giles, 25, averaged 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 16 games for the Brooklyn Nets this season before he was waived on Feb. 8. The 20th overall pick in the 2017 draft, Giles has also played for the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers. He was a touted high school recruit who played one season at Duke in 2016-17.

