Lakers shut down Bronny James after back-to-back promising performances

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James looks on during an NBA summer league basketball game against the Miami Heat in San Francisco on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Scott Strazzante]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bronny James was a spectator on Saturday. The Los Angeles Lakers determined they have seen all they need out of the NBA’s most talked-about rookie. He finished Summer League scoring 25 points on 10-of-21 shooting over his final two games. That included making 3 of 8 baskets from 3-point range after going 0 for 15 in his first four games. In Summer League stints in San Francisco and then Las Vegas, the son of NBA career scoring leader LeBron James opened shooting 7 for 31 overall.

