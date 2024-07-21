Lakers shut down Bronny James after back-to-back promising performances

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bronny James was a spectator on Saturday. The Los Angeles Lakers determined they have seen all they need out of the NBA’s most talked-about rookie. He finished Summer League scoring 25 points on 10-of-21 shooting over his final two games. That included making 3 of 8 baskets from 3-point range after going 0 for 15 in his first four games. In Summer League stints in San Francisco and then Las Vegas, the son of NBA career scoring leader LeBron James opened shooting 7 for 31 overall.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.