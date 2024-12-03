Lakers push back return date for long-injured Jarred Vanderbilt amid new knee problem

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt has experienced a fluid buildup in his left knee during his injury rehabilitation. That will delay his return until at least January. Vanderbilt hasn’t played since last Feb. 1. He was working back into playing shape after undergoing procedures on both feet during the offseason. The team announced two weeks ago that his recovery was taking longer than anticipated, but the Lakers said he hadn’t undergone a setback. Vanderbilt missed the first 20 games of last season with bursitis in his left heel. He was ruled out for the year two months later.

