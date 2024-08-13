Lakers open Cup title defense Nov. 15 against Spurs. Thompson returns to Golden State on Nov. 12

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers’ defense of the NBA Cup title will begin on Nov. 15 in San Antonio against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, and Klay Thompson will be back at Golden State — as a visitor with Dallas — on Nov. 12. The NBA released the schedule of the group play games on Tuesday, with those contests getting played on a series of Tuesdays and Fridays starting Nov. 12 and ending Dec. 3. Each team was assigned to a five-team group and plays the other four clubs in that group once. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers went 7-0 in the tournament last season.

