Lakers guard Gabe Vincent has arthroscopic knee surgery, will be out for at least 2 months

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent will be out for at least two more months after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The Lakers announced that Vincent had the surgery Wednesday. He will be re-evaluated by team doctors in eight weeks. Vincent has appeared in only five games since signing with the Lakers in the offseason to be their backup point guard. He played in the Lakers’ first four games, but then missed 23 straight with knee pain. He returned to play 14 minutes against Chicago on Dec. 20, but was quickly shut down again.

