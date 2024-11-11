Lakers’ Davis ruled out against Raptors with eye injury after blocking Jakob Poeltl’s dunk attempt

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis went to the Los Angeles Lakers’ locker room midway through the third quarter after getting hit in the face while blocking a dunk attempt by Toronto’s Jakob Poeltl. Davis was ruled out with an eye injury. Davis made a one-handed block of Poeltl’s dunk attempt in the lane, but Poeltl’s off hand hit Davis in the face and eyes. While the Lakers’ home crowd roared, Davis went down in obvious pain, rocking back and forth on the ground with his hands on his face. He stayed down for about a minute before getting up and walking to the Lakers’ dressing room.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.