Lakers big man Christian Wood will be out at least two months after another knee procedure

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers big man Christian Wood will be out for least two months after undergoing another arthroscopic surgical procedure on his left knee. Wood had the unspecified procedure Monday at UCLA Medical Center, the Lakers announced. He will be re-evaluated in about eight weeks, roughly early November. Wood missed the final two months of last season after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee in March. Wood is returning to the Lakers this season after picking up his $3 million player option. He averaged 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds in 50 games last season, his first with Los Angeles.

