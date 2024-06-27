Lakers add Dalton Knecht, Kings grab Devin Carter as NBA’s Pacific Division targets seasoned players

PHOENIX (AP) — The NBA’s Pacific Division wasn’t the destination for 18-year-old phenoms during the draft’s first round on Wednesday night. Instead, these teams sought grown men who could hopefully help right away. The Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns picked in the mid-to-late first round and were on the hunt for veteran college players who could be rotation players during a potentially deep playoff run next spring. The Kings selected Providence guard Devin Carter at No. 13 and the Lakers took Tennessee scorer Dalton Knecht at No. 17. The Suns took defensive specialist Ryan Dunn at No. 27.

