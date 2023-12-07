Lake Placid offers proposal to host sliding sports for 2026 Winter Games

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Lake Placid has put forth an offer to host sliding sports for the 2026 Winter Olympics, which are scheduled to take place in Italy, where organizers are struggling to provide a venue for bobsled, luge and skeleton racing. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced the bid after its quarterly meeting only two days after the chief of the Milan-Cortina Games said it is possible the hosts could come up with a new proposal to build a track. In October, organizers told the IOC the Italian government had ordered them to move the events due to cost overruns. Lake Placid hosted the Winter Olympics in 1932 and 1980 and, as home of a U.S. Olympic Training Center, has a state-of-the-art sliding center.

