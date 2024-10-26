Laible throws for 2 touchdowns as Tennessee Tech rallies past Charleston Southern 28-23

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dylan Laible found Tremel Jones with a 33-yard touchdown pass to start the fourth quarter and Tennessee Tech beat Charleston Southern 28-23 for the Buccaneers’ sixth-straight loss. The victory in the first meeting between the programs was the Golden Eagles’ first in their last four games. The Buccaneers are in their second season in the conference, but the schools did not meet last season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.