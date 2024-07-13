Lahiri leads LIV Golf Andalucia in Spain by 4 shots after second round

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri has shot a 5 under 66 to take a four-shot lead of the LIV Golf Andalucia tournament. Lahiri added to his 69 from Friday to go 7 under overall after two rounds. He hit six birdies to overcome one bogey at the Real Club Valderrama course in southern Spain. Danny Lee of New Zealand is his nearest chaser at 3 under. Home favorite Jon Rahm is on par after going 2 under in his first event in Spain since joining the LIV circuit.

