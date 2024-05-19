Lafrenière continuing his breakthrough season as a solid contributor for Rangers in NHL playoffs

After a breakthrough regular season, Alexis Lafrenière has continued to be a solid contributor for the New York Rangers in their run to the Eastern Conference final. Selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft, the Quebec native came into the league with high expectations for a Rangers team looking to come out of a rebuilding process. Lafrenière made the team as a 19-year-old rookie, and has steadily increased his production each year since. Playing on a line with Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck this season, Lafrenière put up career highs of 28 goals, 29 assists and 57 points. In the playoffs so far, Lafrenière has four goals and six assists.

