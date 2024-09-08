LAFC’s Hugo Lloris, Dynamo’s Steve Clark stellar in scoreless draw

HOUSTON (AP) — Hugo Lloris saved four shots for Los Angeles FC and Steve Clark had two saves for the Houston Dynamo in a scoreless draw. Lloris notched his 10th clean sheet of the season, tying him with Patrick Schulte of the Columbus Crew for the league lead. Clark’s shutout was his sixth.

