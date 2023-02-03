LAFC’s Crépeau standing tall after broken leg in title match

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau is almost fully healed from the broken leg that sent him to the hospital deep into extra time at the MLS Cup final. LAFC won the title while Crépeau was in the ambulance refreshing his phone to find out the results of the penalty shootout, and he shooed away doctors at the hospital while FaceTiming his celebrating teammates on the field. Crépeau says he doesn’t regret the challenge that cost him the chance to suit up for Canada at the World Cup. He’s hoping to play again before June.

