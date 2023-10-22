LAFC’s Bouanga scores 20th goal in 1-1 draw with Whitecaps

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Dénis Bouanga scored his league-leading 20th goal of the season for Los Angeles FC, but Ali Ahmed answered in the second half for Vancouver as the defending champions and the Whitecaps played to a 1-1 draw in a regular-season finale. Bouanga, who entered the final day of the regular season with a two-goal lead, wrapped up the Golden Boot Award when he took a pass from Ilie Sánchez in the 34th minute and scored to give LAFC (14-10-10) the lead. Defender Ali Ahmed pulled Vancouver (12-10-12) even in the 58th minute, using an assist from Richie Laryea to score his second goal of the season and the second of his career. Ahmed has made 12 starts and 24 appearances over the past two seasons for the Whitecaps.

