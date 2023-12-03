LAFC will play for back-to-back MLS Cup titles after beating Houston 2-0 in Western Conference final

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan Hollingshead scored late in the first half, and defending champion Los Angeles FC advanced to its second straight MLS Cup Final with a 2-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo. Houston’s Franco Escobar scored an own goal in the 80th minute to seal the Western Conference Final for LAFC, which will travel to Columbus next weekend to face the Crew for the playoff title. Maxime Crépeau made five saves in his third consecutive shutout for LAFC, which hasn’t allowed a goal since October.

