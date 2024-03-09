LAFC signs prolific goal-scorer Denis Bouanga to a 2-year contract extension through 2027

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC has signed prolific goal-scorer Denis Bouanga to a two-year contract extension through the 2027 season. The deal includes a team option for 2028. The 29-year-old Bouanga won the Golden Boot as Major League Soccer’s top scorer in 2023. He got 20 goals in the regular season while earning an MLS All-Star berth and being named an MVP finalist. The speedy, accurate striker was also the top goal-scorer in the CONCACAF Champions League. He led all MLS players with 38 goals across all competitions while LAFC reached its second straight MLS Cup Final.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.