LAFC signs MLS Cup-winning coach Steve Cherundolo to a multi-year contract extension

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC has signed head coach Steve Cherundolo to a multi-year contract extension. He led the club to two MLS Cup finals and one championship in his first two seasons. Cherundolo is the only manager in MLS history to finish with the league’s best regular-season record and an MLS Cup title in his first season in charge. He is only the third coach to reach MLS Cup finals in each of his first two seasons. Cherundolo is 35-19-14 in the MLS regular season and 6-1-1 in the playoffs.

