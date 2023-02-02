LAFC signs defender Sergi Palencia from Saint-Étienne

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC signed Spanish defender Sergi Palencia to a two-year contract through the 2024 season. The 26-year-old Palencia is joining the defending Major League Soccer champions from Saint-Étienne in France’s Ligue 2. His deal with LAFC includes a contract option for 2025. LAFC has undergone significant turnover since winning the franchise’s first title last year. Gareth Bale surprised LAFC by retiring shortly before the start of training camp, and star Colombian forward Cristian “Chicho” Arango moved to Liga MX’s Pachuco in a cost-saving decision that significantly depletes LAFC’s talent and depth up front.

